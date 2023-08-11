Seagull explains ‘one of the most fundamental flaws’ of Overwatch 2, but says it won’t ‘ever be fixed’

One of the most trusted voices in the Overwatch community belongs to Seagull, one of the game’s first true stars who rose to fame during the game’s beta with his incredible Genji skills.

He eventually went on to join the Overwatch League before going full-time as a streamer and finding much success. And during his stream today, he voiced his concerns and complained about one of the game’s “most fundamental flaws.”

For as good of a PvP experience as Overwatch can be, the issue remains that a competitive match will often just boil down to which team pools their ultimates better, saving them for the biggest fight and using multiple at once to win it.

“And they clicked their buttons, GG,” Seagull said as he lost a match on Route 66. “Yeah, chat, they just walk in and then they click all their buttons, because it is the game. I still think it’s one of the most fundamental flaws in Overwatch. I don’t think it’ll ever be fixed, but, it is what it is.”

This has been an issue since the first game was released. Seagull has been outspoken about it before and it’s a part of the sequel to this day. Ultimates are very powerful, and when used in concert with the ultimates of other teammates, Q sort of becomes a “win the game” button at times.

The issue snowballs whenever a team is able to gain their ultimates first because it likely means they can take hold of an objective and hold it for longer if they were the first to get their ultimate.

Seagull and many players can agree that ultimate spam can be problematic, but that begs the question: How exactly do you fix the issue? Blizzard tweaks ultimate costs for heroes all the time, but outside of that, would nerfing all ultimates make a difference and put more emphasis on the encounters outside of ultimate fights?

Maybe a limited-time or arcade mode with no ultimates or tweaked ultimates is worth testing out to see how the game feels. But for now, players need to always be cognizant of the ultimate charge of every hero in the game.

