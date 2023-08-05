Overwatch 2 ability list for John Cena will have you glad he’s not in the game

Even if he was in the game, you wouldn't be able to see him anyway.

Overwatch 2’s latest collaboration isn’t what you’d expect. In the past, the game has featured popular manga series and charity collaborations for various skins, but this time around Blizzard has gone to the next level, partnering up with one of the world’s biggest film and entertainment stars.

John Cena is working to help promote some of Overwatch 2’s new story missions that will be released with the game’s sixth competitive season on Aug. 10. As a part of this collaboration, Blizzard has even given Cena his own set of abilities alongside a hero trailer, though he might be just a tad unbalanced.

To clarify: No, John Cena will not be appearing in your actual Overwatch 2 game any time soon, but there’s still some fun in imagining you’ll see him there—or would you? Cena’s “hero” is called The Engima, and he is a hacker. In the last week leading up to the season six announcement, Cena had been making surprise appearances undercover in various content creators’ streams, “hacking” their broadcasts.

There have also been some subtle clues in Overwatch 2 itself that led fans to suspect his appearance long before the official announcement this week. The Enigma’s abilities include:

Can’t See Me

The Dance From That Clip

Ultimate: And His Name Is

Passive: Are You Sure About That?

“Can’t See Me” is basically an incredibly broken version of Sombra’s invisibility ability, except unlike the EMP goddess herself, The Enigma’s invisibility lasts forever. In addition, while you can shoot at or use abilities to force Sombra out of her invisibility, as far as Can’t See Me goes, there is “nothing you can do about it.” The Hacker would then stay invisible for the rest of the game.

Related: Is John Cena really coming to Overwatch 2?

His second ability, “The Dance From That Clip,” is a great way to distract your enemies and could also be considered a form of crowd control, which Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly bringing back for DPS heroes. This fits nicely into the preview we have for the season six balance patch overall.

The Dance From That Clip forces enemies to look at The Enigma as he does his signature dance move. Enemies can’t attack other targets, but will “appreciate the reference with a slight chortle.”

The most overpowered ability of all in The Enigma’s kit is definitely his ultimate, which basically breaks the entire established meta in Overwatch 2, which has always revolved around counter-picking to shut down certain heroes. The Enigma’s ultimate can shut down literally any other hero on the entire roster, making him a must-pick.

It’s a Hacker… It’s the Enigma … it’s… it’s…



🗣 IT’S JOHNNNNN CENAAAA pic.twitter.com/oTJktp4VG4 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 4, 2023

His ultimate, “And His Name Is,” is easy to use but make sure you aren’t playing on too high of a volume. The Enigma will loudly remind everyone what his name is, accompanied by his theme song. This will automatically cancel the next enemy’s ultimate ability. This renders the use of another ultimate completely useless, shattering the enemy team’s economy into pieces.

In addition, The Engima has a powerful passive ability that questions enemies if attacking him is truly a wise decision. With “Are You Sure About That?,” an enemy attempting to damage The Enigma will be met with a pop-up window blocking their screen asking if they are sure they wish to attack. Until they confirm that they are, in fact, sure about that, they will be paralyzed.

Overall, we don’t think we really need to explain just how broken The Enigma would be if he actually appeared (or didn’t appear) in your ranked games. For now, let’s look forward to the actual new hero releasing in Overwatch 2’s sixth season.

About the author