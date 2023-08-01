Illari, Overwatch 2’s supposed new support hero, might have leaked early

An image of what could be the next new Overwatch 2 hero has seemingly leaked online, almost two weeks away from when the next season is supposed to launch—and the players looking at the hero seem convinced it’s a new healer.

A post from an Overwatch 2 player by the name of Stevo shows two images of what appears to be a new hero named Illari, showing off two of apparently three legendary skins: Daybreak, Sundown, and Llamas Pajamas. Next to Illari’s name is a small but noticeable support icon.

Who this? Can't be a healing turret character can it? pic.twitter.com/UlmSSMvHqN — Stevooo (@UhOh_Stevo) August 1, 2023

In addition to the images themselves, the player who posted them asked along with the post, “Can’t be a healing turret character can it?” The same player posted just two days ago that they “won’t be playing the next hero just because she has healing turrets.”

Another Overwatch content creator who supposedly got access to the hero decided to just leak the entire build after Stevo posted the supposed screenshots. Streamer akash claims Illari has a destructible healing turret, as well as a cooldown-based ability similar to Baptiste’s jump that knocks enemies back, plus a histcan-like beam that deals damage or heals depending on who it’s targeting. Her ultimate supposedly is similar to that of Raze’s from VALORANT; a single rocket that deals damage and applies a debuff to anyone hit.

Eh fuck it ability leaks

150 hp desttoyabke healing turret,

Cd based "bap jump" that knocks enemies back

Ultimate allows you to fly and shoot 1 rocket (kind of like reyze from val) dealing damage and applying a discord orb type debuff to anyone effected. https://t.co/LCg2Ai4315 — akash (@akashoverwatch) August 1, 2023

As expected, the community is going wild with speculation. A couple of users on the competitive Overwatch subreddit are convinced that Illari is of Peruvian descent as the hero’s name and several of her rare skin names are from the Quechua language.

If this does turn out to be the new hero, then there’s a chance Blizzard will be forced to jump the gun on its reveal, meaning we could see a more detailed look at Illari sooner than later.

