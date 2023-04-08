New Overwatch 2 emotes sync up to make game’s most infamous couple dance together

Ever since the release of Overwatch in 2016, two heroes, if you want to call them that, have been inseparable, and beginning in season 4, players will be able to use the two characters to execute a choreographed dance through a pair of emotes.

Overwatch 2’s goofy duo of explosive Australian bandits, Roadhog and Junkrat, are poised to each get “Robot” emotes that will have them do a little dance, and in testing, content creators have realized that the two emotes can be synced up to make for an especially exceptional display.

https://twitter.com/@lost_albatross_

The highlight of the choreography lies in the tandem arm wave dance move that the two characters perform together, with one sending the wave on over to the other and then back, but unfortunately, these emotes may not be immediately available when the season begins on Tuesday.

According to the test server, these emotes are listed as occasionally available in the game’s shop. They are not set to be a part of the game’s battle pass. This means players will have to wait for an opportunity to purchase these emotes, making it a relatively rare occurrence to hop into a game in which a Junkrat and Roadhog both have the required emotes to make the couple’s dance happen.

The two emotes will likely be thrown in the shop at the same time as a pair of skins for the two heroes teased in the season four trailer on Thursday. The skins, which depict Roadhog and Junkrat as omnics instead of humans, would certainly provide an excellent aesthetic for the characters as they did their “Robot” dance. It is unclear exactly when those bundles might be in the shop, but considering they were in the season four trailer, players should be on the lookout for them in the next two months.