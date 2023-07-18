New legendary Overwatch skins let support heroes embrace season 5’s roleplay theme

Overwatch 2 season five has by far the strongest and most consistent theme, with countless cosmetics that embrace a Dungeons & Dragons-adjacent adventure roleplay vibe, and this week’s latest shop additions are no exception.

When the season started, its trailer included adventure roleplay portrayals of numerous heroes including Tracer’s Mythic Adventurer skin, but a few of the especially impressive skins weren’t a part of the game’s season five battle pass.

Lucio’s Legendary Bard and Lifeweaver’s Legendary Cleric skins, which were heavily displayed in the trailer but are not a part of the battle pass, were added to the shop today with the weekly reset.

Both skins are quite possibly the best and most personality-appropriate roleplay skins that any heroes in the game could have received for season five. As a famous DJ in the Overwatch lore, a bard version of Lucio makes all the sense in the world. Meanwhile, his new Bard Lucio Bundle includes a Tuning emote that includes him holding a stringed instrument.

Additionally, Lifeweaver’s Cleric skin matches his overall vibe as well. As a support hero that alternates between dealing damage and healing, you won’t have to try too hard to embrace the roleplay once you equip the skin.

Both heroes’ respective Legendary skin bundles cost 2,100 OW coins in the shop, and are listed as only available this week. However, if you want to get both skins, there is a mega bundle available that includes all seven items from the two bundles for 3,000 OW coins.

