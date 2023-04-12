Lifeweaver player launches B.O.B. to space in Overwatch 2 play that’ll teach you how to perfectly counter Ashe

It's B.O.B.'s turn to get sent into the air.

The playmaking potential of Lifeweaver’s ability kit seemed high leading up to his release on April 11, and hours into the launch of Overwatch 2 season four, it seems the highlight clips just keep on coming.

From pocketing other support heroes in backlines to pulling off devastating plays with tanks at chokes, players have wasted little time causing chaos with Lifeweaver’s ability to manipulate the positioning of others.

Thanks to a recent viral clip on Reddit, it appears this type of utility doesn’t just stop at human players on both sides, but AI-controlled ones as well. On the Lighthouse section of Ilios, one player showcased how Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform can completely negate Ashe’s B.O.B. ultimate.

After the Ashe player sends B.O.B. right into the middle of the point, the Lifeweaver uses their platform to lift the rowdy robot conveniently into the tower opening above.

Hilariously enough, the duration of both B.O.B.’s suppressing fire period and Lifeweaver’s platform activation time are both exactly 10 seconds long, wasting the entirety of the ultimate.

Considering how perfectly everything lined up for this play to happen, this type of move is probably a bit more of a meme than a consistent counter, but is surely something to keep in mind if you find yourself in this situation.

For those who want an extended stint experimenting with Lifeweaver and Ashe’s robotic butler, season four has also introduced a new three-vs-three deathmatch LTM called B.O.B. and Weave, where each team gets their own omnic sidekick that can be pulled around the map using the Thai support’s Life Grip ability.