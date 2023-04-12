This Lifeweaver-Reinhardt combo is giving Overwatch 2 players April Fools’ flashbacks

It’s a fierce game of Overwatch 2 and the enemy team faces forward, looking toward the point and trying to get through the enemies holding them at the choke. Far off in the distance, a Reinhardt is screaming “Hammer down!” They turn, but it’s too late: Reinhardt has stunned them and no one even saw it coming.

This is the kind of strategy Overwatch 2 players are starting to see when Lifeweaver and Reinhardt enter into the same match. The new support hero has been picking up the tank and flinging him across the map to “Rein” down hammers on unsuspecting players before they can even turn around and see where the screaming hunk of metal is coming from.

To execute it, Lifeweavers have been pulling themselves up on their Petal Platform and then using Life Grip facing the opposite direction of where they want to send their Reinhardt. While in the air, he uses his Charge to fly across the map and then turns to smack down his Earthshatter on the off-guard players.

Many players are entertained by this play and reminded of Reinhardt’s April Fools’ Day ability where he could fly across the map with his Charge and pin enemies mid-air. Now, that can be achieved in any of the game modes where Lifewever and Reinhardt end up on the same team, and the videos that have come out around it are so hilarious and perfectly timed that players are hoping the developers don’t patch it out.

The only problem is, the momentum with which Lifeweaver pulls enemies to him with Life Grip is somewhat problematic and is creating some unintended consequences, such as when Winston is trying to jump back at the same time Lifeweaver grabs him, sometimes flinging the monkey in unintended directions.

For now, fans are having a ton of fun with this strategy and will likely keep finding fun ways to fling their teammates across the map until the developers change the way Life Grip works.