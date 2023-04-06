How to get Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin in Overwatch 2

It's not often we get a skin for free, so make sure to jump into the action.

The addition of a new hero in Overwatch 2 not only means that players will have a multitude of new mechanics and combos to discover, but they’ll be able to dive into a handful of new cosmetics made specifically to make that new hero shine further.

Lifeweaver is the next hero planned to join the growing cast of Overwatch 2 as part of the launch of season four on April 11. As a support, he uses an invention of his own creation known as “biolight” as a means of not only healing his allies but also using it to provide positioning options for himself and his allies, such as creating a rising platform and a massive tree.

Lifeweaver will be available to play as for all players in the practice range but will need to be unlocked by reaching a later level of the free track of the battle pass. Those that purchase the premium track will get the hero immediately.

As of now, only three cosmetics have been revealed for Lifeweaver, including a skin in the upcoming battle pass and one that will be purchasable in the shop at an undisclosed date sometime during the season. Another new skin, known as Cassio, will also make its way into the game, but this will be much more widely accessible to players that actively enjoy Overwatch 2.

How to unlock Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin in Overwatch 2

Alongside the release of season four, a new game mode celebrating the Thai New Year known as “B.O.B. and Weave” will be added to the Arcade where six players will battle in a three-vs-three deathmatch all as Lifeweaver—regardless of whether they own the new hero or not. There will be a handful of challenges that players can complete during the event, including one that awards the Cassia skin.

It is unclear if and when Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin will return at any point in the future either for purchase or as a reward. Therefore players should take part in this new event and complete the challenges during its duration to ensure they get their hands on a free skin for the newest addition to the Overwatch 2 cast.