Lifeweaver can completely counter one Overwatch 2 ultimate due to bizarre interaction

Lifeweaver was introduced to Overwatch 2 as a hero that had a high capacity for utility. But today, one gamer found out that his utility goes even further than previously thought.

Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life ultimate ability has already started to turn heads because of the way that it can be constructed on moving things, like the payload, that will set it in motion. It’s also been known to counter some ultimate abilities because of the cover and healing it provides. But content creator Samito today found out that it apparently can also effectively swallow Mei’s Blizzard ultimate.

Playing a round on Junkertown, Samito was holding some high ground in the early section of the first point, and as the enemy Mei threw out their ultimate, Samito looked to try to heal up his allies with a Tree of Life around the area where the Blizzard was.

Lifeweaver's ult can COMPLETELY negate Mei Ult when placed properly…



What a crazy interaction haha pic.twitter.com/fTcDA8Mwtb — Samito (@SamitoFPS) April 14, 2023

As he set the Tree, though, he quickly realized that its structure was such that when he set it, the girth of the Tree effectively encapsulated the Blizzard and created line of sight issues for it that prevented the ultimate from freezing and damaging people.

While Tree of Life is a reasonable healing ultimate to use against a Blizzard anyway, the ability to immediately negate the ultimate’s freezing of teammates makes it so that the healing throughput it provides is just icing on the cake.

It’s unclear if this interaction is intended or a bug, but based on the way that developers have continually promoted the massive amounts of utility that Lifeweaver can provide, it seems like it might be here to stay. Blizzard’s team has said multiple times that it looks forward to seeing people pull out creative uses for Lifeweaver’s abilities, and it seems like using Tree of Life to gobble up a Mei ult might just be one more example of that.