KarQ claims Sombra will have a ‘completely different playstyle’ in Overwatch 2 after rework

Overwatch 2 Season 7 carrying Sombra’s rework is only a few days away, arriving Oct. 10. Streamer and creator for Toronto Defiant, KarQ, got the chance to playtest the new Sombra and shared his thoughts on the changed playstyle of this classic hero.

In a video posted on Oct. 5, KarQ went over every aspect of Sombra’s rework as well as explained how they will affect Overwatch players. The main takeaway is that Sombra mains will have to become way more committed to finishing their fights than before.

One of the bigger changes to Sombra is her new Translocator which is a “massive, massive change” according to KarQ, and for a good reason. With the new Translocator, you will not be able to teleport back to safety, instead, you will have to throw it mid-fight and teleport where it lands.

This means it will be easier to deal with the enemy Sombra after she initiates the fight: “If she’s really deep in the lines, she can’t go anywhere so she has to commit.” On the other hand, you will also have to commit to eliminating Sombra once she appears.

KarQ also noted that the Translocator will “go a certain distance and then teleport. If it collides with a wall or any sort of object it will instantly teleport.” It seems you will have to be very precise when throwing it or you will end up smacking into something and getting shot in the back.

According to KarQ, this rework will especially benefit lower rank Sombras by forcing them to fight, deal damage, and charge their EMP faster to have more impact in the game. The new Virus ability benefits this playstyle perfectly and can make Sombra very deadly in the right hands.

Sombra’s bringing a Virus to the battlefield 👾 👀 pic.twitter.com/dF0yz14hgp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 4, 2023

Another substantial change is her passive, Opportunist, which will be replaced with Stealth. No more seeing low-health enemies through walls. Instead, you will become invisible and move faster when you are out of combat.

This will make Sombra less annoying to play against as you can catch her off-guard: “It’s a bit weaker because previously Sombra would always choose to enter Stealth whenever she wants, now you have to wait until the combat’s over.”

Many Overwatch 2 players are excited for the rework but there is still skepticism in the air regarding her damage potential. While KarQ added that Blizzard did some number tweaking after the playtest, we will have to wait and see how powerful Sombra will be once Season 7 releases on Oct. 10.

