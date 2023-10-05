‘This is the rework for me’: Overwatch 2 players already love Sombra’s big rework

Sombra’s impending season seven rework has players hugely excited for the coming weeks in Overwatch 2, with many declaring as such today.

Multiple elements from the hacking hero’s arsenal are set to be changed, and the community is welcoming next week’s impending changes with open arms. While some less fancied abilities like Hack remained, her passive has changed alongside the addition of her newest skill, Virus. Despite hack surviving her rework, players remained hopeful of Sombra’s impact on Overwatch 2 once it’s rolled out.

Now, it appears the Overwatch 2 community is growing confident that Sombra will shake off her problem child reputation and slot into the hero shooter’s roster well—even if other heroes may have a harder time against her soon.

The wider Overwatch player base seems to believe Blizzard has made the right choices. Gamers are excited to see how the new Sombra plays, and how the meta will adapt.

Even former Sombra players have praised the impending changes, declaring: “This seems like the rework for me.” These players, in particular, welcomed what appears to be a push into a more aggressive playstyle for Sombras.

Some players do fear heroes like Doomfist and Wrecking Ball will fall victim to Sombra’s newest abilities, especially because the changes to her translocator now make it harder to identify an incoming Sombra attack, but there’s only a small worried minority; most think her power over these heroes won’t change much.

Sombra’s rework has been in the works since at least midway through May this year. The OW2 developers revealed their intention to rework the hero as part of the year’s road map released on May 16 and have been tinkering away ever since.

Now that we’re a week away from season seven, it’s nearly time to see all the changes Blizzard has been plugging away at in action. Only time will tell if the rework can rid Sombra of the “problem child” branding she’s acquired since her Overwatch arrival, or if she’ll continue to divide the fanbase long after her overhaul ships live.

The Sombra rework will arrive in Overwatch 2‘s nest season on Oct. 10.

