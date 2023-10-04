Overwatch 2 season 7 Sombra rework: All new abilities

Blizzard unveiled the details for Sombra’s rework coming next week with the start of Overwatch 2 season seven, and it’s clear that the days of Sombra’s teleporting out of combat for extended periods of time are gone.

With one new ability and some massive changes to her Stealth and Translocator. Blizzard is aiming to make Sombra a significantly more aggressive dive hero, as opposed to the more supportive dive hero that she has a reputation for being.

Alongside her new damage ability, Sombra’s reworked kit will force her to be more committed to fights and engagements that will make her more exciting to play and less annoying to play against.

All new Sombra abilities in Overwatch 2 season 7

Sombra will have a new ability called Virus and her Stealth has been changed to a passive ability. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Passive: Stealth

Sombra is getting one new ability in Overwatch 2 season seven, but she’s also getting a pair of major changes to abilities that she already had, including a move to make her Stealth a passive ability.

That’s right, whenever she’s out of combat, Sombra will automatically become invisible and be able to move faster. While the decision to make Stealth a passive ability seems like a significant change, many Sombra players already ran around in Stealth by default while outside of combat. So this likely won’t change the way Sombra players play as much as her other reworked abilities.

Translocator changes

The biggest change to a current ability in her kit is with her Translocator. No longer will players be able to place the beacon on the ground and use it as an indefinite “get out of jail free card.” Instead the ability will immediately teleport Sombra, making it a more active ability as opposed to being the fail safe that many players used to use it as.

New ability: Virus

Sombra’s new ability Virus is a projectile shot that deals damage over time to targets that it hits. If a target is hacked, that target takes twice as much damage and the rate of the ticking damage is increased as well.

Other changes: Machine Pistol, EMP, and Hack tweaks

Additionally, Sombra’s Machine Pistol, Hack and EMP will be tuned for what Blizzard is saying will make her “more engaging to play with and play against.”

Hopefully, with the release of season seven, we’ll see Sombra turn into an engaging and interesting character for entire teams, and not just that one DPS player on your squad camping a health pack and solo-EMPing a full enemy squad.

