How to set up a 1v1 server in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 developers clearly know their FPS is a highly-competitive environment. The voice chat alone can be a battlefield, with teammates hurling insults at each other. Picking the wrong hero can cause teammates to lose their cool, and if you’re a healer who doesn’t do your job? Oh, you better believe you’re getting a talking-to.

There’s no point fighting in competitive, it’ll ruin the game for everyone else.

Instead of arguing, why not settle it as we did in the old days?

The concept of one on one fights has been around since the days of dueling. In gaming, titles like the old Modern Warfare brought intensity to our screens, opening a whole new world of gameplay that is sure to get the heart pumping.

It’s a great way to showcase your skills while shutting down bad-mouthing teammates or opponents, and Blizzard has allowed us angry gamers to take our arguments to the 1v1 servers.

How do I make a 1v1 server in Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To 1v1 another player, head to the Custom Games tab. Then you’ll invite your Overwatch 2 opponent and change the rules to suit however you want to approach the battle.

Look to the top right-hand side of the screen, and find the settings option. Go to “Modes” and then select elimination. It’ll work on a one-death-per-round basis, meaning after each kill, the next round will commence.

Make sure you practice, otherwise they’ll trash-talk till the cows come home.

It’s also a great way to practice your aim. Hit the 1v1 server and grab a friend so you can warm up before you hop into a competitive server.

It’ll help keep your aim crisp and hopefully assist you in your quest to climb the ranks.