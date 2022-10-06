How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights

The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time.

An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?

Taking out the entire enemy squad at once with the use of your ultimate ability isn’t something you have to remember nostalgically anymore; Overwatch 2 has you covered.

Players can collect all of their best plays and put them in as many montages as their hearts desire, thanks to the Blizzard devs.

How do I see and save my Overwatch 2 highlights?

You’ve made the highlight of your Overwatch 2 career, now you have to save it.

Firstly, head over to the Career Profile section in the main menu. Next, you’ll navigate towards the History tab, from there you can see all your recent games and if you’ve made the play of the game, you’ll be able to save it from there.

You’ll also be able to see complete matches you’ve played in order to find that funny clip or fantastic shot. Find the highlight you’re looking for, then click the save bottom which is located down the bottom of your screen.

PlayStation players also have the fortune of using their share button to capture any incredible moments they experience.

There are also background applications that record your Overwatch 2 gameplay if you’re on PC so have a look around to find the best one for you.