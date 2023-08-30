How to qualify for the Top 500 player icon in Overwatch 2, explained

If you ever spotted an orange and yellow player icon with the number 500 while playing Overwatch 2, that person has placed among the 500 top players. But don’t be too hard on yourself if you don’t have it as Blizzard has changed the rules around it, unfortunately.

How to apply for Top 500 Overwatch Player Icon?

Players can no longer get the Top 500 Player Icon in Overwatch 2 since the competitive play update was made in September 2022. “We’re removing the commemorative sprays and icons players earned each season, including the top 500,” Blizzard announced.

Many players were confused about how they didn’t get their Top 500 player icon even though they placed way higher than 500 in the leaderboard. Those who place among the Top 500 only receive a player title instead since the update.

The player icon didn’t correctly reflect the competitive scene though, as the icon was also awarded to arcade modes and you could even receive it by playing Lucio Ball.

How do you qualify for the Top 500 in Overwatch 2?

The Top 500 rank is the ultimate position to be in competitive Overwatch 2. You need to complete 25 games for each role in the Role Queue, or 50 games in Open Queue to qualify for the Top 500.

The leaderboard showcases the top players in the region. You don’t need to be a specific rank to be listed in the Top 500, but since it reflects the best competitive players in Overwatch 2, those in the top 500 are usually ranked Master or Grandmaster.

The leaderboards are updated every two weeks, so if you wish to remain in the spotlight, you’ll need to keep playing to hold your title and keep a good MMR. The region is dependent on what servers you play on and you can be listed on more than one server.

Overwatch 2‘s MMR and SR explained

You can check the full explanation of how the ranked system works on our Overwatch 2 ranks: Explaining the OW2 ranking system guide. Here we will explain what MMR and SR are, as these are the most important factors to take into consideration when making it into the Top 500.

Each player receives an invisible matchmaking rank (MMR) that determines an approximation of your skill based on your recent wins and losses to put you on the appropriate tier. It changes from match to match, unlike your Skill Rating (SR).

The SR is the value you can see. It will change your rank after you’ve won five games or lost 15. It won’t be taken into consideration in matchmaking, however.

Why am I not on the Top 500 leaderboard of Overwatch 2?

You need consistent good performance to get a good MMR and be featured in the Top 500 leaderboard. Even if you surpass the SR of other players, but your MMR is low, you may not be included in the Top 500.

The leaderboard is fluid and those who are placed at the bottom of the top 500 might not be in their leaderboard since someone might have taken your place as there are thousands of players competing for the same spot.

If you completed all the requirements for the Top 500 rank such as playing 50 games in Open Queue, got a high place in the Top 500, and still aren’t in the Top 500 leaderboard then the problem may be in your settings.

If you play on a PC, you need to have the SMS protection active in order to be eligible for the Top 500 leaderboard. You’ll need to add your phone number to your Blizzard account. It’s a simple step that, if not done, can keep you from making it into the Top 500.

