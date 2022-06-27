How to get the Medic Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2

It's time to gift some subs to your favorite Overwatch streamer.

The Overwatch 2 beta is returning this week, and Blizzard is celebrating by dropping a new skin for one of the game’s heroes that’s rewarded via Twitch.

Brigitte is a melee medic, so this new Medic skin is perfect for a new look for her heading into the sequel. Get ready to fork over some money via gifted subs on Twitch, however, because that’s the only way it can be earned.

Earning the skin is done by gifting three subscriptions to an eligible Twitch streamer while having your Twitch account linked to your Battle.net account. There is no other way to acquire the skin as of now.

The lowest tier of subs on Twitch are $4.99, so it will cost around $15 to gift the necessary subscriptions and earn the skin. Once done correctly, the skin will appear in your inventory in-game in Overwatch and eventually transfer over to Overwatch 2.

Here’s how to get the support hero’s latest skin in Overwatch 2 to celebrate the new beta period.

How to get Medic Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2

Gifting three subs on Twitch is simple. Here are the steps on how to get the skin, as explained by Blizzard:

Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account for free at Twitch.tv). Visit one of the eligible participating Twitch channels. While the channel is live streaming Overwatch, gift a cumulative of three subscriptions of any tier to earn the reward (Subscriptions gifted anonymously will not count toward the campaign).

“Please note that the campaign will begin on June 29, 2022, at 1pm CT. Any subscriptions gifted before the above start time will NOT be counted towards the campaign. Any subscriptions gifted while the channel is not live streaming Overwatch with the category set to ‘Overwatch‘ also will NOT be counting towards the campaign.”

How to redeem a code on Battle.net

Go to Battle.net. Log into your Account Overview. Enter the code in the Redeem a Code box and click Redeem Code.

“Please see the how to claim a code article for more info on redeeming codes.”

Codes can only be redeemed once.

Replacement codes cannot be issued.

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited.

These items can be used by downloading and playing Overwatch.

Codes expire Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:59am CT.

