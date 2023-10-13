How to get Overwatch 2 season 7 launch Twitch drops: Possessed Pharah skin and more

Blizzard and Twitch have once again teamed up to promote the start of a new Overwatch 2 season with a handful of drops for players who watch streamers experiencing the fresh content firsthand.

As a part of the new Overwatch 2 season seven launch Twitch drops campaign, players can earn up to five cosmetics including a spooky Epic-quality Pharah skin, but you’ll have to be mindful while watching to make sure that you’re earning all of the drops.

How to get Overwatch 2 season 7 launch Twitch drops

To get the OW2 season seven Twitch drops, you’ll need to make sure that your Twitch account and Battle.net account are linked up. This can be done by going to the “Connections” tab in your Twitch settings page.

Once you’re connected, just make sure to watch an Overwatch 2 streamer that has drops enabled. You’ll be able to tell drops are enabled as soon as you join the channel by looking at the top right corner of the screen where the top of their Twitch is. A pop-out should appear to let you know that drops are enabled in the channel.

To make sure that you get all five of the Twitch drops, you will need to pay attention to how long you’ve been watching a streamer. To redeem the rewards you’ll need to go to your Drops Inventory page and claim each specific drop. You won’t start gaining progress toward your next drop until you have claimed the previous one.

If you claim your drops as soon as they become available, it will take 14 hours watched to get all of this campaign’s cosmetics. Here is a list of all the drops in the order that you earn them with the time requirements for each:

Lilith’s Visage Icon (two hours)

Demonic Skull Charm (two hours)

Bastion voice line (three hours)

Moira voice line (three hours)

Possessed Pharah Epic skin (four hours)

I’m personally looking forward to the Demonic Skull charm the most. The Possessed Pharah skin is certainly a cool one, but it’s also one that many players, myself included, already have because it was originally added to the game many years ago as a part of a previous Halloween Terror event.

