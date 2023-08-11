How to get Illari’s Llama Pajamas skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s newest hero is Illari, a solar-powered support that will surely be lighting up your lobbies in no time. She has a handful of skins available aside from her default attire, but her best option is by far the Llama Pajamas skin.

This skin is the perfect introduction to the new support hero and shows a bit of her quirkiness and love for llamas via one of the cutest displays in the game. While wearing pajamas into an Overwatch 2 battle may not be the best idea, Illari can clearly pull it off with no problem.

So how can you get the Legendary tier Llama Pajamas skin, arguably the best skin in the season six release?

How to get the Llama Pajamas skin

Illari’s Llama Pajamas skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

In order to get the Illari’s Llama Pajamas Legendary skin, you’ll first need to be an owner of the premium battle pass for Overwatch 2. The skin cannot be obtained through the free version of the battle pass, so you’ll have to spend the money to get the premium version. There are a few other cool skins in this season’s battle pass, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

A premium battle pass costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins, which is around $10 USD. For season six, we recommend purchasing an Invasion Bundle instead of just the battle pass, because for just $5 more you’ll also be able to unlock all three of the new Invasion PvE story missions.

Though the other cosmetics and PvE missions are certainly worth it, we won’t judge you if you decide to go for the premium battle pass or an Invasion Bundle for the Llama Pajamas skin alone.

The skin is a beautiful combination of pastel tones accented by a cape-like blanket around Illari’s neck, and her solar-powered beam rifle also transformed into a llama. In a perfectly disheveled display reminiscent of Mei’s own pajama skin, Illari is wearing one pant leg pulled up higher than the other. She also has cucumber slices on her face, remnants of a more relaxing time than readying up her healing on an Overwatch 2 map.

Llama Pajamas is not only incredibly cute and captures the perfect relaxing moment, but is also a skin that reminds players that Illari is actually the youngest hero yet to be added to the Overwatch 2 roster. The whimsy of the skin brings back memories of childhood and also showcases just how much the Peruvian support hero loves llamas.

Illari has a few other skins available at the time of her launch, including the standard recolors of her basic skin, two additional Legendary skins, and the Legendary Llama Pajamas skin. But we’re pretty sure fans will clearly agree on which of Illari’s skins is the best.

