New Overwatch hero Illari shares love for llamas with perfect Legendary skin

She might hold the power of the sun, but she's a kid at heart.

Illari from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s new Peruvian support hero, Illari, is the youngest hero to ever be added to the roster, and in season six, she’s ready to share her affinity for llamas with a new Legendary skin that every player will be fighting to get.

The Legendary Llama Pajamas skin for Illari transforms the new intimidating solar-charged hero into just another kid, ready for bedtime, complete with all the comfy clothes anyone would want to wear for a good night’s slumber.

With a pastel blue, pink, and yellow color scheme, the skin shows Illari embracing her inner child, with a llama eye mask and neck pillow. Meanwhile, her belt shows off a llama alarm clock, and I think you know where we’re going with this. Practically every aspect of the outfit has the face of a llama on it, from her slippers and socks, to her hooded shawl. Even her Solar Rifle is designed to look like a giant pink llama flying through the night’s sky.

While the skin wasn’t teased in the Overwatch 2 season six trailer on Tuesday, Illari’s Legendary Llama Pajamas skin is a part of the premium battle pass, and players can unlock it by reaching tier 20, something many players will do simply by purchasing an upgraded version of the game’s seasonal battle pass.

Related: Overwatch 2 season 6 patch notes: All hero balance changes, new hero Illari, and more

The Overwatch 2 season six premium battle pass can be purchased for 1,000 OW coins, roughly $10, and an upgraded version of the battle pass comes for 2,200 OW coins. The Invasion Ultimate Bundle, which costs $39.99, includes the premium battle pass, 20 tiers, PvE Story Missions, 2,000 OW coins, and a few Legendary skins.

About the author

Max Miceli

Senior Staff Writer. Max graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a journalism and political science degree in 2015. He previously worked for The Esports Observer covering the streaming industry before joining Dot where he now helps with Overwatch 2 coverage.

More Stories by Max Miceli