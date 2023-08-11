How to get Briggite’s Sparkplug skin in Overwatch 2: Invasion

It's easy if you know what to do.

If you’re a Briggite main looking to sink your teeth into Overwatch 2: Invasion’s new Underworld co-op mode, you’ll have the chance to unlock a cool new Sparkplug skin for her in the process. It gives the tanky support hero a whole new look, but you’ll have to earn it.

Like most highly sought-after skins, Briggite’s Sparkplug skin has some lofty requirements that need to be met before you can make it yours. The good news is it should happen naturally if you play the new mode enough, as long as you know what the requirements are.

How to unlock Briggite’s Sparkplug skin in Overwatch 2: Invasion

To unlock Briggite’s Sparkplug skin in Overwatch 2: Invasion, you’ll need to complete the Savior of the Underworld challenge, which requires you to complete eight Underworld event challenges.

There are 15 of them in total. 16 if you include Savior of the Underworld, but that obviously can’t count. You can pick any eight of the ones listed in the table below and they will all count towards the challenge.

Challenge Description Nulltimate Prevent the A-7000 and OR Units from using their ultimates and complete Underworld. Rock On TS-1 Keep TS-1 alive and complete Underworld. Stop, Thief! Eliminate four battery thieves as a team before they steal a battery in a single, completed run of Underworld. Underworld Fighter Complete Underworld on any difficulty. Underworld: Expert Fighter Complete Underworld on Expert difficulty. Underworld: Expert Missile Fighter Complete Underworld: Death from Above on Expert difficulty. Underworld: Expert Mystery Fighter Complete Underworld: Invasion Mystery Swap on Expert difficulty. Underworld: Expert Ultimate Fighter Complete Underworld: Ultimate Zones on Expert difficulty. Underworld: Lore Hunter Discover all hidden lore interactions as a team in Underworld. Underworld: Missile Fighter Complete Underworld: Death from Above on any difficulty. Underworld: Modified Master Complete Underworld on Legendary difficulty with each of the three weekly modifiers. Underworld: Mystery Fighter Complete Underworld: Invasion Mystery Swap on any difficulty. Underworld: Role Master Complete Underworld on each role. Underworld: Ultimate Fighter Complete Underworld: Ultimate Zones on any difficulty. You’re Welcome, Human! Activate TS-1’s gratitude protocol in Underworld.

On paper, the easiest ones to complete are Underworld Fighter, Underworld: Missile Fighter, Underworld: Mystery Fighter, and Underworld: Ultimate Fighter. All you need to do is finish each mode once, and it can be done with any difficulty.

After that, the next easiest is probably Complete Underworld on each role, which requires you to finish Underworld in every role, followed by Rock On TS-1 and You’re Welcome, Human!

Chances are this skin will never be available in the shop, so it’s a good idea to grab it while you can.

