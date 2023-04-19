The Client Requested Disconnect error in Overwatch 2 is one of the most common ones players encounter, and it’s a particularly frustrating one, too. When this pesky error bears its teeth, boots players from the game entirely. It also happens to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

To make matters worse, its cause is elusive since it can be either a server-side issue or a client-side issue, or more specifically, an issue with the Overwatch 2 servers.

The good news, however, is there are some things you can do to try to fix it. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, and there’s no guarantee they’ll work, but it’s worth doing if only as a process of elimination to ensure you can resume playing as soon as possible.

How to fix the Client Requested Disconnect error in Overwatch 2

If you’re trying to fix the Client Requested Disconnect error in Overwatch 2, consider following these steps:

First, try reopening the game to see if there’s some kind of client-side issue causing the problem. Next, try turning your PC or console off and on again. If nothing changes, turn your router off, wait 20 to 30 seconds, and then turn it on again. If there’s any kind of local issue with your internet connection, this will solve it. If there’s a broader issue with your internet provider, however, you’ll have to contact them to troubleshoot it. If all else fails, chances are the error is being caused by an issue with the Overwatch 2 servers and there’s nothing you can do until it’s fixed. To check, visit the Overwatch 2 Twitter page, official forums, or third-party websites like Downdetector.

It’s never fun trying to isolate the cause of an issue like this, but the steps listed above are the best way to go about it.