How to fix Overwatch 2 stuck on Playing Now error

If I'm Playing Now, how come it's not open?

The “Playing Now” error that appears on your Battle.net client can be the worst way to start an Overwatch 2 game. Not only because it’s infuriating, but because you’re not even really starting the match in the first place.

Overwatch 2 has errors aplenty, and all have various techniques to fix them. Don’t worry; soon enough, you’ll be back to Quickplay and leaving before the match is done.

This particular issue is likely to appear multiple times, so finding the best and quickest fix is crucial in keeping your sanity. I’ve experienced this many times and have tried all the fixes listed below, and keeping these on the top of your head or returning here is going to get you back into Overwatch 2 as fast as possible.

What causes the Playing Now error in Overwatch 2?

This is the problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) Compatibility issues with your graphics card drivers

Your drivers might be out of date and require a bit of a revamp. This will likely require a restart and take up some time.

2) Corrupt Overwatch 2 files

Corrupt files can appear out of nowhere and require immediate attention the majority of the time. In various games like CS:GO, VALORANT, and Overwatch, corrupt files can appear, so don’t blame Blizzard for this one.

3) Background security programs

Security programs can be the best and the worst thing on your PC. Sometimes they greatly affect what games you can play. Turning these off might be a solution to the issue if it persists.

How to fix the Playing Now error in Overwatch 2

Two teams fighting it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Restart your PC

Sometimes a simple restart does the trick. I’ve restarted my PC multiple times in a row to combat this issue, and after a few attempts, it eventually works. Not the most technologically advanced way, however. Also closing Battle.net via Task Manager and reopening a few times can work.

5) Updating your graphic card drivers

Firstly, you’ll have to head to either the Nvidia or AMD website to download and install the latest drivers for your PC. Then you’ll have to restart your PC and try to play Overwatch 2 again. With any luck, this will be fixed.

6) Turn off security programs in the background

Accessing things like Windows Defender and turning it off might be the next best solution.

Click “Start” down the bottom left of your screen

Type in “Windows Defender” and click on the program

Go to “Settings”

Select “Privacy and Security”

Then go into “Windows Security”

Click “Virus and Threat Protection”

The next step is to access “Manage settings”

Switch it from “On” to “Off”

7) Repair Overwatch 2 via Battle.net

To do this you’ll have to click the cog next to the “Playing Now” prompt on Battle.net. From there click Check for Updates. If the problem still occurs, you can repair the files by completing the same function, except instead of clicking Check for Updates press Scan and Repair instead. Then click Begin Scan and await the results.

8) Reset in-game options in Overwatch 2

Bringing the game back to its roots might be the only thing left to do. This will bring the game to its original state:

Start up Battle.net.

Go into the Overwatch 2 store page and click the cog next to the “Play” button.

Then select “Game Settings.”

The next step is to click “Reset In-Game Options” and press “Reset.”

Restart your game once it’s completed.

Hopefully, these steps have got you back into the Overwatch 2 servers. Now you can DPS Moira until you reach Grandmaster in peace.

About the author