We all have usernames we’re embarrassed about. Whether you made a terrible mistake and gave yourself an awful username, you’re just tired of seeing the same name every time you log into Overwatch 2, or you want a festive new name to celebrate the game’s release, don’t panic. There’s a solution.

If you’re sick of your current BattleTag, there is a way to change it. Your BattleTag is your username as it appears in Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment’s Battle.net launcher and all of its associated games. Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to change your username—and we’ve broken down how to do it.

Here’s how to change your name in Overwatch 2.

How do I change my name in Overwatch 2?

To change your BattleTag, all you have to do is hit up the Blizzard website. Log into your Battle.net account, then click on your current username in the upper-right corner. Click Account Settings. (You can also do this from the Battle.net launcher—click on your username, then click View Account.) Once you get to your account page, select Account Details from the menu on the left side. Scroll down to BattleTag and click Update.

The page will present you with an entry bar. Simply type in your new BattleTag and click Change Your BattleTag when you’re finished. Your first username change is free, but if you want to change it again after the first time, you’ll have to pay $10 for each subsequent change. The process can take up to 24 hours to complete, so don’t be surprised if your username takes a little while to appear everywhere.

It’s also worth noting that changing your BattleTag won’t just change your username in Overwatch 2. If you play other Blizzard games that are run through Battle.net, like Diablo III, Hearthstone, or World of Warcraft, your new name will display there as well. (Maybe think twice before changing your name to GenjiMain.)