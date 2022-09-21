How to change your name in Overwatch

If you’ve made a terrible mistake and given yourself an awful name, or are just tired of seeing the same name, don’t panic because there is a solution. Players can change their names in Overwatch if they’re sick of their current BattleTags.

Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy—and we’ve broken down how to do it.

Overwatch players can now find the name they really want, and showcase it across all the servers imaginable.

How do I change my name in Overwatch?

Players can change their account name, otherwise known as a BattleTag, with ease, all they have to do is hit up the Blizzard website.

The first name change is free, so simply log into your Battle.net account and go nuts.

The second one, however, is $9 USD. The process can take up to 24 hours to be complete, meaning you will have to be a little patient.

Once everything is processed, you have to head over to Battle.net and click on account management, then change your name to what your heart desires, as long as it is available.

If it is your second time, you can access the Battle.net name change service, which will take you through all the steps you need to change your name. Battletag changes aren’t giftable, so you can’t surprise your special someone.

Now you can live with ease, in possession of an Overwatch and Blizzard account name you’re proud of. Your old name wasn’t that good anyway, let’s be honest.