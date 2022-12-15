How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2

Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball.

From Dec. 13 to Jan. 4, Overwatch players can enjoy four game modes:

Mei’s Snowball Offensive

Snowball Deathmatch

Yeti Hunter

Freezethaw Elimination

What is Snowball Deathmatch?

Snowball Deathmatch is very similar to Mei’s Snowball Offensive, where everyone plays as Mei and throws snowballs at each other instead of shooting icicles. But there are no teams in Snowball Deathmatch and it’s a free-for-all instead.

In Snowball Deathmatch, you have to roll your own snowballs. You can hold three at a time. From there, you have to throw them at opponents. Each direct hit counts as an elimination. Mei also has her Ice Wall to help with strategy and defense.

How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch

While Snowball Deathmatch is quite simple in its concept, there are a few tricks to keep in mind if you want to get the upper hand on an opponent. One trick is to catch incoming snowballs, allowing you to instantly throw them back, catching the other Mei by surprise.

Here’s how to catch a snowball: Just before the snowball hits you, press the melee button. That’s the V key on PC, R3 on PlayStation, and RS on Xbox.

When you press the melee button, Mei will raise her hand with an open palm for a very brief moment. This is a high-risk move since you have to wait until the snowball almost hits you before pressing the melee button. If you press it too early or too late, you’ll get hit with the snowball.

Another thing to remember is that the catching mechanic has a cooldown. It’s only a few seconds, but you might not be able to hold up your hand during key moments. Use this trick sparingly and at the right moments.