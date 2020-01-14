Host Malik Forté not returning for the 2020 Overwatch League season

The Overwatch League is losing its favorite Reaper enthusiast. Host Malik Forté joins an ever-growing list of talent members that will not return for the 2020 Overwatch League season, which begins Feb. 8. While the reasons for his decision aren’t clear, his departure leaves the league without an announced full-time host.

Forté has served as a reporter, stage host, and general host for the Overwatch community since 2016, when an esports scene for the game first emerged. He has acted as stage host for the Overwatch League for both seasons. Before he entered into the Overwatch scene, Forté worked as a Gaming Editor for Nerdist and produced videos on Youtube.

In his time on the Overwatch League desk, Forté often provided a fun, educational version of the “straight man” to the antics of some desk analysts. His subdued version of hype and positivity charged up crowds at every event. As a part of the Talent Takedown during both All-Stars events, he played his signature Reaper on a PC-enabled controller.

Malik Forté 🎤 on Twitter I’m not returning to the OWL broadcast team for 2020, for those who’ve asked 😢 It’s been a long journey with the OW community so it saddens me to say. A HUGE thanks to all the fans, the amazing production crew, my talent team family and most importantly, the players!

Forté is the latest member of the Overwatch League talent team to bow out before the 2020 season begins. Earlier today, caster Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat revealed that he would not be continuing his contract with the league. Veteran casting duo Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles and Erik “DoA” Lonnquist opted to leave the Overwatch League due to creative differences and the pursuit of other opportunities.

Chris Puckett, Overwatch League’s other host, decided to not renew his contract with the league in order to support his wife on the East Coast. With both full-time hosts taking their leave, the Overwatch League must rely on new talent to fill the vacancies.

The third season of the Overwatch League begins on Feb. 8 in New York and Dallas.