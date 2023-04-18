Highly anticipated choreographed dance emotes hit Overwatch 2’s in-game shop

Blizzard teased a wide array of skins and cosmetics during Overwatch 2’s season four trailer earlier this month. And since then, fans have clamored for a select few items that quickly circulated around social media.

While there weren’t necessarily a ton of fans begging for the Roadhog and Junkrat Legendary omnic crossover skins, some trending videos online revealed that the two would be getting in-game emotes that allow players to do a coordinated dance.

Roadhog and Junkrat are an inseparable pair in Overwatch lore, and their new “The Robot” emotes deepen their relationship through a choreographed dance that includes them doing the wave together.

Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Junkbot and Roadbot Mega Bundle 🔩



🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 3300 Overwatch Coins.



Alternatively, you can purchase individual skin bundles:

Junkbot Junkrat Bundle: 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins

Roadbot Roadhog Bundle: 🪙 2300 Overwatch Coins pic.twitter.com/8sJhdcPqia — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 18, 2023

Just one week into the season, players can now purchase those emotes as a part of a larger bundle for each hero that includes the emotes, Legendary skins, and a pair of other cosmetics. There are three bundles in total. Each hero has his own individual bundle, and there is one mega bundle that allows players to effectively buy both bundles at a discount.

Roadhog’s “Roadbot” bundle includes the Legendary Roadbot skin, The Robot emote, and a Pigbot weapon charm. Junkrat’s “Junkbot” bundle comes with the Junkbot Legendary skin, The Robot emote, and a “Beep Beep” voiceline. Roadhog’s bundle runs for 2,300 OW coins, and Junkrat’s is 1,900 coins. Getting both bundles together comes at a large discount. It comes with all six cosmetics and costs 3,300.

These shop cosmetics were just added to the game today and should be in the store for a week. They will likely be vaulted after the game’s weekly reset next Tuesday, April 25.