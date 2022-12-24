‘Happy’ Holidays: Houston Outlaws welcomes back hitscan great to 2023 roster 

The Houston Outlaws have been busy over the past few days, announcing several high-profile roster additions since the Overwatch League’s free agency window opened on Dec. 23. Who needs festive wrapped presents when you can have a reigning champion on the team?

Houston has kept the gifts rolling by announcing the return of hitscan ace Lee “Happy” Jung-woo, who was part of the team during the 2021 Overwatch League season.

Happy spent last season as a part of the Washington Justice, where he was signed to start the year, and then joined the Los Angeles Gladiators after the Justice dismantled some of its roster. During his previous stint on the Outlaws roster, Happy was in charge of hard hitscan heroes like Widowmaker and Cassidy. He’s a stellar shot when given the space to operate by the rest of his team.

He’ll also reunite with former Guangzhou Charge and Los Angeles Gladiators teammate Kim “Shu” Jin-seo on the 2023 Outlaws roster; both players began their Overwatch League careers on the Chinese team back in 2019 and spent part of the last year together on the Gladiators.

Houston announced the addition of Shu and former Dallas Fuel tank Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok on Dec. 23, marking a high-profile–and high-budget–turn for the team. All of the new members join current star DPS Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun, the only holdover from the 2022 Outlaws roster.

Multiple teams have shuffled around some of the league’s best players during the brutal 2022 offseason, which saw a record number of free agents emerge. For the first time, the league’s reigning championship team dissolved in the offseason after its big win. The Dallas Fuel’s players are scattering across the league, making for a very interesting 2023 season.