Support acquired: Houston Outlaws adds former Los Angeles Gladiators flex for 2023

The person in charge of the company credit card at the Houston Outlaws’ headquarters is likely feeling the heat just one day into the 2023 Overwatch League free agent signing window. After a third-place finish in the 2022 season, the team is clearly putting all that prize money toward an even more competitive roster for next year.

Former Los Angeles Gladiators flex support Kim “Shu” Jin-seo is joining Houston’s roster for 2023, the Outlaws announced today.

Shu is a two-time Role Star Award winner for his support play and has long been a critical component of the Los Angeles Gladiators. A near-constant sight in the starting lineup, Shu is known for his clutch plays on heroes like Baptiste and Ana. During his tenure with the Gladiators, the team won three tournament championships across two seasons.

We'd like to welcome @shu_overwatch to the Outlaws!



With an incredible performance during his time at @LAGladiators, we know he will be a great addition!

*Pending League Approval*@HEB pic.twitter.com/ZEonZhffJC — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) December 23, 2022

He started his career on the Guangzhou Charge, becoming a bright spot on an otherwise mid-level team. That’s also where casters and analysts popularized the phrase “Shu Shu train” for his fan base; plenty of Outlaws fans will be hopping on the locomotive next year.

This signing comes shortly after Houston announced that former Dallas Fuel tank Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok is also joining the Outlaws in 2023, fresh off his championship win with the Fuel.

Much of the 2022 Houston roster was dismantled despite the team’s high placement in the final season standings. As of Dec. 23, the Outlaws’ roster consists of Fearless, Shu, and star DPS Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun. With half a dozen awards and titles between them, that’s a scary start to a roster.