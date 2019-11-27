Former Washington Justice support Fahzix retires from professional Overwatch

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Former Washington Justice support Riley “Fahzix” Taylor is moving on from the professional Overwatch scene and will retire his stream to return to school. He’ll pursue competing in the esport at the collegiate level.

“To move past the past now, I want to cement myself as the first OWL player to play in collegiate Overwatch,” Fahzix wrote. “I cannot stress how important this is for me and for the future of collegiate esports in general. This means I will have to completely cut my streaming career. I just will not have the time [to] study, practice, and stream.”

Riley Taylor on Twitter Thank you, Overwatch Read: https://t.co/dPWByJVNJb

The support player joined the Washington Justice in December 2018 as part of its original lineup. Prior to his time in the professional league, he played for NRG Esports and EnVision Esports in the North American Overwatch Contenders division.

Fahzix parted ways with the Washington Justice in the middle of stage four. He played with the lineup at the start of the year but moved to its inactive roster in April after returning to his home state of Pennsylvania to focus on streaming.

“To everyone that supported me through my stream (including just watching/chatting) you were a significant portion of the reason I was able to make my dream come true, and with a heavy-heart writing this, thank you.” Fahzix wrote. “Thank you for making it all possible for someone who had zero idea what he wanted to do.”

The Overwatch League returns for season three on Feb. 8.