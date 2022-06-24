Former Overwatch League coach Jayne found safe after missing report

He had been seen for the last time on June 20 before he was located this morning.

The Airdrie RCMP has revealed this morning that former Overwatch content creator and Overwatch League coach Justin “Jayne” Conroy has been located safe.

The 29-year-old was reported missing earlier this week in his hometown of Airdrie in Alberta, Canada and there were concerns regarding his well-being. Before being found safe today, Jayne was previously last seen leaving his residence on June 20 at approximately 2am local time.

After the Airdrie RCMP filed the missing report, the Overwatch community started to spread the word on social media platforms, concerned for Jayne’s well-being. The Canadian most notably worked as an assistant coach for the Dallas Fuel during the 2019 Overwatch League season and as a head coach for Team Canada in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup, guiding them to a semifinal run where the team lost to China.

During his stay in the Overwatch community, Jayne also became known for his grassroots support of the game at all levels. He started creating content and streaming under Team Envy’s banner in November 2019 and stepped down in May 2021.

Jayne stopped using his social media channels around October 2021 and it’s currently unclear what he’ll do next. He has been retired from Overwatch since his departure from Envy and it’s unknown if he plans to make a return with the official launch of Overwatch 2 in October 2022.