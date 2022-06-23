Former Overwatch content creator Jayne reported missing in Alberta, Canada

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP.

Former Overwatch content creator and Overwatch League coach Justin “Jayne” Conroy has been reported missing in his hometown of Airdrie in Alberta, Canada, according to multiple social media posts by Canadian police officials.

Conroy was last seen leaving his residence in Airdrie, near Cooper’s Crossing, at approximately 2am local time on June 20, according to a post by the Canadian police.

The alert describes him as a red-haired man with brown eyes who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He also has a beard. Conroy was last seen wearing a “hoodie and sweat pants, both light in color and white shoes with blue stripes on them.”

Conroy was an assistant coach for the Dallas Fuel during the 2019 Overwatch League season and was the head coach of Team Canada for the 2018 Overwatch World Cup. A notable supporter of the Overwatch community, he was known for his in-depth match analysis and dedication to the grassroots competitive scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, the tips hotline at 1-800-222-8477, or the online space for anonymous reports at P3 Tips.