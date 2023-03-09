Fleta headlines Shanghai Dragons’ 2023 OWL lineup in surprise new role

Shanghai Dragons officially revealed its roster for the 2023 Overwatch League season today—and it took many fans by surprise.

The roster has been completely overhauled, except for Fleta who is returning in an unexpected new role.

During the transition to Overwatch 2, multiple-MVP winner Fleta has made a role swap from DPS to tank. This is the first time in his career fans will watch him compete in this role.

Let’s welcome Fleta (Kim Byung-sun)!

In the 2023 season, Fleta will restart as a tank player with the Shanghai Dragons, seeking any and all possibilities on the stage of the Overwatch League.

Diem, who retired in 2021 following several seasons with Shanghai Dragons, has also made a surprising return. He’ll play under the team’s colors once again, making a role swap from DPS to support.

The other support is also well-known among OWL fans. Gangnamjin has been playing in the league since its creation. He’s now joining Shanghai Dragons after transferring from NYXL.

The roster is completed by a DPS line made up of a veteran and a rookie. Heesu, a former teammate of Gangnamjin’s from RunAway and Florida Mayhem, will play alongside the rookie Viper.

Viper made a name for himself when he played for San Francisco Shock’s Academy team, O2 Blast. In 2022, the team won Contenders Pacific, where he showed off his prowess on Genji.

Although this roster includes players fans have been watching for years in the scene’s top level, role swaps are unknowns that are going to add some spice when the team will compete in the 2023 season.

Shanghai Dragons will step onto the OWL stage on April 27. The season’s format was seen many changes this year, from the number ofsSplits to the playoffs. Here’s what the 2023 season will look like.