It might give you the edge in battle.

Ramattra has turned the Overwatch 2 meta upside down since being added to the roster in Season 2. Not because he’s necessarily good, but because people keep picking him and countering him.

But while people are still trying to figure out how to play him, Jeff “Emongg” Anderson has a pretty helpful tip—or rather, a setting recommendation—for those giving the omnic hero a whirl.

Emongg believes using a small, unobtrusive crosshair when playing Ramattra can make a world of difference because it makes it easier to see left-click projectiles in the heat of battle.

He’s found the following settings work best.

Emonng’s recommended crosshair settings for Ramattra

Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Preference

Preference Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 9

9 Opacity: 80 percent

80 percent Outline Opacity: 100

100 Dot Size: 10

10 Dot Opacity: 0 percent

The end result is a small, minimalistic crosshair similar to the classic ones used in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

It won’t make you a god-tier Ramattra player overnight, but the extra bit of vision can go a long way. Overwatch 2 is a game of inches. You’ll need every advantage you can get, and this will help.

Like most new heroes, Ramattra is going through a teething phase. The community believes he’s in need of a buff, and expects he’ll get one when the next patch lands.