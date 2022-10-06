Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community.

If players are actually able to get into a match, they’ll experience new maps, some new heroes, and a new format of gameplay.

But, some PlayStation players have been wondering if they’ll be able to access the game at all.

A popular question that’s arisen since Overwatch 2’s release is whether or not PlayStation users will need a PS Plus subscription. PS Plus is essentially like Xbox Live Gold, in that you need to pay for a subscription to access online games. Since Overwatch 2 is an online multiplayer game at heart, some PlayStation 4 and 5 users were curious if they needed to subscribe to PS Plus in order to play Overwatch 2.

Luckily for PlayStation users, PS Plus is not a requirement to access and play online matches in Overwatch 2.

While it’s true a PS Plus subscription is required to play online games, that’s not true for most free-to-play titles. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have allowed players to access free-to-play online games without needing a subscription to the different console’s various memberships. After all, the games wouldn’t be considered free if players still had to pay some kind of fee in order to access them.

So regardless if players are a subscriber to PS Plus or not, they will be able to connect to an online server in Overwatch 2.

Of course, overcoming the longer than normal queue times and server interruptions is an entirely other problem, which many players are hoping Blizzard can fix quickly.