Will Overwatch 2 be free to play?

Overwatch is slowly approaching its next big step. With graphical updates and fundamental changes on the horizon, fans are looking forward to re-exploring their favorite game in Overwatch 2.

In addition to abilities getting tweaked, the core gameplay of Overwatch will change since the game is transitioning to a five-vs-five setup. Though the gameplay experience looks like it’ll be a lot different in Overwatch 2, another factor to consider will be the new title’s price tag.

As of now, Blizzard hasn’t disclosed any details regarding how it’s planning to distribute the new content. Fans already know that both Overwatch and Overwatch 2 players will be able to play in the same matchmaking lobbies, meaning the multiplayer portion of the game will continue to be free if you have already purchased Overwatch.

Thus, it’s unclear what players will be paying for when they finally decide to purchase Overwatch 2. Blizzard has been focusing more on Overwatch’s PvE aspect with Overwatch 2 and the graphical updates could also be exclusive to Overwatch 2 players. Overwatch may even get delisted from the store so new players can purchase Overwatch 2 without any confusion.

Overwatch 2’s price tag is unknown at this time. Players who own Overwatch will be able to continue playing the multiplayer mode without any drawbacks, but they’ll likely need to purchase Overwatch 2 to unlock any additional content.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

