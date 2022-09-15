How do seasons work in Overwatch 2? | How long are OW2’s seasons?

Overwatch 2 is completely upending the first game’s business model. Instead of relying on loot boxes and disparate seasonal events, the franchise is moving toward a free-to-play battle pass-supported structure with ongoing seasons. Each season will see the release of either a new hero or a new map as well as free and premium battle pass tiers packed with cosmetics for loyal players. While loot boxes won’t be making a return, there will still be events within each season.

Since developer Blizzard Entertainment made the announcement, players have been curious about how exactly the season will work and what will be included in each one. In a recent blog post clarifying both the battle pass and seasons, the development team pulled back the curtain a little more ahead of the game’s global PvP launch on Oct. 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2‘s seasons.

How long are Overwatch 2’s seasons?

The blog post revealed that Overwatch 2‘s seasons will be nine weeks long. That number is right around average for most free-to-play games’ seasons, which typically last anywhere between eight and 12 weeks. Each season will be accompanied by a free battle pass that’s available to all players at no cost and a premium battle pass that costs roughly $10.

What will each Overwatch 2 season include?

In addition to both tiers of the battle pass, which together promise over 80 tiers of unlockable cosmetics including skins, Play of the Game intros, emotes, and more, each season will include plenty of new releases from the developers. Excluding season one, each even-numbered season will introduce a new hero, and each odd-numbered season will come with a new map. New heroes will be obtainable for free by reaching tier 55 of the battle pass; purchasing the premium battle pass will unlock them immediately. New maps will be free and available for all.

Some seasons may also include special events. Blizzard has already confirmed that the first season will feature the new Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event, which will likely act as Overwatch 2‘s Halloween event. The team hasn’t said whether each season will receive its own event, but there will at least be a few in the coming year.

The cosmetics that are released and available in the shop each season will follow a particular design theme or aesthetic. For example, season one’s skins will be mostly cyberpunk-themed, with many heroes sporting mechanical enhancements and futuristic technology in their outfits. It’s not clear whether these items will be unlockable after their initial availability period, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on each season’s theme and grab anything you’re interested in while it’s available.

Each season, one Mythic skin will also become available. Mythic skins are a new tier of customizable skin that allow players to display their unique style on the battlefield. Season one’s mythic skin is Cyber Demon Genji, and it can be unlocked on the premium battle pass.

Overwatch 2 launches in early access on Oct. 4.