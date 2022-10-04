Heroes never die: Overwatch 2 goes live on all platforms

After some brief downtime for the servers, a new era is live.

After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms.

Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.

The game’s first season begins today, with a new battle pass to explore as well as a new shop with cosmetic bundles and new heroes. Players who spent time playing the first Overwatch will receive new heroes Sojourn and Junker Queen for free. Those who purchase the premium battle pass for 1,000 Overwatch coins will also receive Kiriko. Players new to the franchise can purchase these new heroes in the shop.

Overwatch 2 is launching in early access. The development team at Blizzard Entertainment expects it to continue to grow and evolve over the next several years. At this time, only the player-vs-player portion of the game is playable. The much-speculated-about cooperative player-vs-enemy mode won’t launch until sometime in 2023, according to the game’s roadmap.

The first season of Overwatch 2 will run until Dec. 6. Between now and then, players will be able to purchase and earn cyberpunk-themed cosmetics and participate in the upcoming Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein’s Revenge event for Halloween. Seasons are roughly two months long.

Overwatch 2 is live now across all platforms.