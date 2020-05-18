Architect officially transferred to Hangzhou Spark

The Hangzhou Spark has acquired flex DPS player Architect from the San Francisco Shock, the Chinese Overwatch League team announced last night. This is the third major roster change the Spark has made over the last 24 hours as the team aims to strenghten its title chances.

It was announced yesterday that Architect had been transferred to another team. But now, the Spark have confirmed what the entire league already knew.

Please welcome @Shock_Architect as flex! He joins us as a reigning champion from @SFShock . We are so excited to have you join and can't wait for the OWL veteran with a huge hero pool to shine with the Spark. Welcome! d(`･∀･)b

#owl2020 #sparkbang pic.twitter.com/hKvPf1XPR0 — Hangzhou Spark (@Hangzhou_Spark) May 18, 2020

Neither team has been particularly coy about the signing. Both the Spark and Shock created content to celebrate the trade days before it had been officially announced, stirring up the excitement of fans who are eager to see the popular player finally get some playing time.

He’ll be joining a Spark team that was originally constructed from the core of an old Korean Contenders lineup called X6 Gaming, a squad that Architect played on before joining the Shock. This is a sort of homecoming for Architect, who will now be playing from home in Korea and with his old teammates.

Hangzhou have had a turbulent year thus far. In the upcoming May Tournament, the Spark will be among the lowest seeds going into the Asian bracket. It makes sense that the team would want to be aggressive in their pursuit of a better performance since they seem to be in the middle of a midseason roster overhaul. The team also let go of their assistant coach yeah and hitscan DPS Bazzi yesterday.

You can watch the Hangzhou Spark play in the Asian region playoffs of the May Tournament on May 23 against the Seoul Dynasty.