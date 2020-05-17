Hangzhou Spark parts ways with coach yeah

Hangzhou Spark has said goodbye to assistant coach Jung “yeah” Young-Su, the team announced today. This will be the second Overwatch League team that yeah has been dropped from over the past year.

Today we part ways with Coach @yeah_ow_ . We are grateful for your dedication and hardworking in strategy and management. Thank you for being a part of the team. We wish you nothing but success in the future. pic.twitter.com/tE9SK2mc6n — Hangzhou Spark (@Hangzhou_Spark) May 17, 2020

Yeah began his career coaching for legendary teams like Lunatic Hai and Ardeont. He was at the helm of these two emerging titans as they were first tasting success, before jumping ship to Chinese Contenders, and impressively, winning a title in his very first season.

But for such a storied coach, his time in the big leagues has been rough. Yeah has yet to make it to a mid-season break without being dropped.

Earlier today, the Spark teased fans to some sort of roster announcement with a comic they posted on their Twitter. The theme of the comic is finding old friends. It seems to point at San Francisco Shock player Architect joining the team. Architect began his career playing on a team alongside the majority of the Hangzhou Spark squad, hence the theme of reuniting with old friends.

The Spark has had quite the turbulent year so far, sitting in the middle of the league standings. It seems that the team is eager to turn things around sooner rather than later, and is in the midst of a roster shakeup.

Catch the Hangzhou Spark playing in the Asian region playoffs of the May Tournament on May 23 against the Seoul Dynasty.