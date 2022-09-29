All weapon charms in Overwatch 2, ranked

Along with new heroes and maps, Overwatch 2 brings a smorgasbord of new cosmetics and options for players to customize their gaming experience. All eyes are on the fancy new skins—like Mythic Cyber Demon Genji—that will come with the game’s battle pass, but smaller additions may be more noticeable to veteran players.

Finally getting with the program that other FPS games have pioneered, Overwatch 2 brings weapon charms into the fray—tiny little trinkets that distractingly hang from your weapons as you dominate the opposition. Some are unlocked with the battle pass and others have different parameters for acquisition.

Season one of the Overwatch 2 battle pass gives players 11 options for weapon charms. To save you some valuable grinding time, we’ve ranked all of these little charms from worst to best. Overall impressiveness and a very important parameter—adorableness—have been taken into consideration.

11) Soccer ball (unknown unlock)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s a ball on a chain. It offers little else. Unless you’re a big soccer fan, this one might be worth a pass. If you do select this weapon charm, know you’ll be going around getting eliminations with the same keychain as a mom with a seven-seat minivan.

10) Double dice (unknown unlock)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Gambling enthusiasts and players who love a game of chance may appreciate this charm, but be wary of the vibes it gives off. If double dice look gaudy hanging from the rearview mirror of a lifted pickup truck, they’ll look just as gaudy on your Mercy staff.

9) Overwatch Logo (unknown unlock)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The sparkling chrome version of the Overwatch logo is a simple, classic option. With an unknown method of acquisition, it might be a special item. Could it be reserved for (or demanded endlessly from) Blizzard employees?

8) Tokki keychain (Battle pass, tier 35)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Based on one of D.Va’s callouts to her bunny-inspired mech, this dangling keychain is objectively adorable in shades of blue and pink. The fact that it unlocks before the halfway point of the battle pass means you can throw it on your pistols earlier. It’s great for D.Va fans and players with alts named “Kitten,” but it also definitely looks like a middle school craft.

7) Origami Crane (Battle pass, tier 15)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Much like the soccer ball, this charm is a bit boring unless you’re really, really into origami. That said, the origami crane moves up a few spaces because of its beautiful color variations. If you’re easily distracted by pretty, shiny colors, this may not be the most practical choice of weapon charm for you. Ooh, look, sparkles

6) Donut (Season one Twitch drop)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Is this pink frosted donut a little boring, even though it has sprinkles? Yes. But we challenge any gamer to confidently say they wouldn’t eat this donut. Based on potential deliciousness alone, this weapon charm cracks the top half of the list. For legal purposes, please do not eat your weapon charms.

5) Cyber Demon mask (Battle pass, tier 75)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Of the options from season one, this weapon charm is the only one that unequivocally screams “badass” from the top of its lungs. The Cyber Demon mask is ideal for Genji enthusiasts and male players not comfortable enough with their masculinity to equip a pink donut.

4) Rainbow (unknown unlock)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite the fact that two of its most popular and visible characters identify as gay, Overwatch hasn’t always had the best track record in adding cosmetics for players to express their identity. Over the past five years, players have only gotten a single rainbow “Pride” player icon in support.

While it’s not exactly the most creative option, this sparkling rainbow is a step in the right direction. With nearly infinite potential as the store and battle pass evolve over the next few years, this little charm should be the first of many options related to pride and identity.

3) Pachimari (unknown unlock)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You may not like it, but this is what peak mascot performance looks like. There is nothing bad about a classic Pachimari, especially when it’s this tiny, round, and adorable. This charm also has an added bonus: it squeaks when you equip it.

2) Kitsune (Battle pass, tier 55)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This darling little fox unlocks alongside Kiriko at tier 55 of the season one battle pass and is worth the wait. The healer’s loyal spirit fox companion has been hit with a shrink ray and can now accompany you on all of your Overwatch 2 adventures. It’s a blessedly chunky little kitsune that will sweeten up any weapon.

1) Cybermari (Battle pass, instant premium reward)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s not too much of a stretch to see why we rated this as the best weapon charm from season one’s offerings: the only thing better than a Pachimari is a Pachimari with cool glasses on.

This little friend (who also squeaks on equip) unlocks immediately upon purchase of the premium battle pass, so it can come along for the ride as soon as you fork over that Paypal information. If this predatory gaming capitalism is wrong, we don’t want to be right.