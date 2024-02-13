Overwatch 2’s season nine is here, and it’s a transformative one.

Along with changes to Competitive Play, projectiles, role passives, and hero health pools, there’s also a Pharah rework and tweaks to the Junkertown map. Overall, it’s a very large update for the game.

But as with each season, there’s also a battle pass to level up. And with any battle pass, it’s all about the skins. Thankfully for players, season nine in OW2 has some genuine bangers for fans of all sorts of heroes.

Here are all of the skins in Overwatch 2’s season nine battle pass, including the Mythic Spirit Caller Moira skin with multiple levels of customization.

Overwatch 2 season 9 battle pass skins

Moira’s the star, but there’s a lot to love here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season nine’s battle pass includes nine skins, including Moira’s Mythic skin at the end at tier 80. There are skins for Soldier: 76, Illari, Bastion, Torbjörn, Mei, Roadhog, Winston, and Widowmaker as well.

Survivor: 76

He always survives. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle pass tier one (Premium)

Shadowchild Illari

In sun and shadow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier 10 (Free)

Ramen Bastion

Delicious. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle pass tier 20 (Premium)

Tentacle Horror Torbjörn

Genuinely horrifying. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle pass tier 30 (Premium)

Cursed Seer Mei

She sees all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier 40

Horror Hog Roadhog

He’s always scary. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle pass tier 50

Ringmaster Winston

Come one, come all, to Winston’s twisted circus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier 60

Endless Sight Widowmaker

Now you really can’t hide from her sights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier 70

Spirit Caller Moira (Season nine Mythic skin)

An awesome new Mythic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle pass tier 80

Beholder Sigma

This one’s creepy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle: Season nine exclusive ($39.99)

Harbinger Lifeweaver

Covered eyes is a theme this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports