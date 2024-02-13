Overwatch 2’s season nine is here, and it’s a transformative one.
Along with changes to Competitive Play, projectiles, role passives, and hero health pools, there’s also a Pharah rework and tweaks to the Junkertown map. Overall, it’s a very large update for the game.
But as with each season, there’s also a battle pass to level up. And with any battle pass, it’s all about the skins. Thankfully for players, season nine in OW2 has some genuine bangers for fans of all sorts of heroes.
Here are all of the skins in Overwatch 2’s season nine battle pass, including the Mythic Spirit Caller Moira skin with multiple levels of customization.
Overwatch 2 season 9 battle pass skins
Season nine’s battle pass includes nine skins, including Moira’s Mythic skin at the end at tier 80. There are skins for Soldier: 76, Illari, Bastion, Torbjörn, Mei, Roadhog, Winston, and Widowmaker as well.
Survivor: 76
- Battle pass tier one (Premium)
Shadowchild Illari
- Battle pass tier 10 (Free)
Ramen Bastion
- Battle pass tier 20 (Premium)
Tentacle Horror Torbjörn
- Battle pass tier 30 (Premium)
Cursed Seer Mei
- Battle pass tier 40
Horror Hog Roadhog
- Battle pass tier 50
Ringmaster Winston
- Battle pass tier 60
Endless Sight Widowmaker
- Battle pass tier 70
Spirit Caller Moira (Season nine Mythic skin)
- Battle pass tier 80
Beholder Sigma
- Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle: Season nine exclusive ($39.99)
Harbinger Lifeweaver
- Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle: Season nine exclusive ($39.99)