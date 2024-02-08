Overwatch 2 season 9 early patch notes

Major changes are coming to Overwatch 2 in the season nine patch notes. The game’s newest update will refresh competitive play, align hero abilities with a generally higher skill ceiling, and give every character more self-sustainability.

Recommended Videos

Though not every hero’s individual changes have been released yet, here are all of the changes we know about so far for Overwatch 2 season nine in the game’s latest update.

Overwatch 2 season nine patch notes

Hero changes

Projectile size changes are a massive adjustment. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The biggest change coming this season is an adjustment to nearly all projectile sizes. This means almost every object that can be shot out of a weapon, whether that’s a pistol, rocket launcher, or sniper rifle, will become bigger.

All projectile changes will be to increase their size, at different tiers depending on the type, speed, and fire rate of the projectile. The projectiles listed in Blizzard’s blog post preview are just examples of projectiles that will be changed, not an exhaustive list.

0.05 meters larger: Hitscan projectiles with a high rate of fire (like Tracer’s Pulse Pistols, Reaper’s Shotgun), and travel time projectiles that are shotguns or have a high rate of fire (like Roadhog’s Scrap Gun, Ramattra’s primary fire).

Hitscan projectiles with a high rate of fire (like Tracer’s Pulse Pistols, Reaper’s Shotgun), and travel time projectiles that are shotguns or have a high rate of fire (like Roadhog’s Scrap Gun, Ramattra’s primary fire). 0.08 meters larger: Hitscan projectiles with a more precise trajectory (like Cassidy’s Peacekeeper, Soldier: 76’s rifle).

Hitscan projectiles with a more precise trajectory (like Cassidy’s Peacekeeper, Soldier: 76’s rifle). 0.1 meters larger: Travel time projectiles with a speed greater than 50 meters/second (like Zenyatta’s Orbs of Destruction).

Travel time projectiles with a speed greater than 50 meters/second (like Zenyatta’s Orbs of Destruction). 0.15 meters larger: Travel time projectiles with a speed less than or equal to 50 meters/second (like Pharah’s rockets).

Travel time projectiles with a speed less than or equal to 50 meters/second (like Pharah’s rockets). No change: Any projectiles that are already 0.5 meters wide (like Reinhard’s Fire Strike).

Everyone will be getting a bit stronger. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To compensate for these projectile size increases, which will likely result in a higher damage output with higher accuracy across the board, all heroes are also receiving an increase in their baseline number of health points.

+25 HP base increase: Heroes with 175 HP or less prior to season nine.

Heroes with 175 HP or less prior to season nine. +50 HP base increase: Heroes with 300 HP or less prior to season nine.

Heroes with 300 HP or less prior to season nine. +75-100 HP base increase: Tank heroes

It’s all about self-sufficiency. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The last major change will be to each role’s passive ability. These are abilities that players don’t have to activate with a button press or actively think about but apply to all heroes in a role category (Tank, DPS, Support).

All heroes: After five seconds of taking no damage, heroes will now passively regenerate their own health at a rate of 20 HP/second.

After five seconds of taking no damage, heroes will now passively regenerate their own health at a rate of 20 HP/second. Damage heroes: When a DPS hero deals damage, their target will have a debuff that decreases the amount of healing they can receive by 20 percent.

When a DPS hero deals damage, their target will have a debuff that decreases the amount of healing they can receive by 20 percent. Support heroes: Will passively regenerate their own health after 2.5 seconds of taking no damage instead of the baseline five.

Will passively regenerate their own health after 2.5 seconds of taking no damage instead of the baseline five. Tank heroes: No change from their previous passive ability.

Competitive changes

A new rank is just the beginning. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As of season nine, Blizzard is introducing a new competitive rank to Overwatch 2. This rank sits above Grandmaster, the previous highest rank. The new rank, Champion, is touted as “the most exclusive rank in the history of Overwatch,” according to Blizzard.

In addition, all players will receive a hard rank reset with the new rank being implemented. All ranks will be reset, and every player will now have to complete 10 placement matches.

Here’s what you’ll see after each placement match. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are also new changes to competitive credits, the game’s currency exclusive to Overwatch 2 players who choose to dabble in the high-stakes matches. Competitive points will now have two versions, a current and legacy version.

Competitive credits will now have a legacy version. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All credits earned before season nine will now become legacy credits. These legacy credits can be used to purchase Golden weapons, as usual. The new credits can be used to purchase Jade weapons, another new addition to season nine.

In addition, competitive points will now expire. All points earned from season nine until the end of the year will expire at the end of 2024 and become legacy credits.

3,000 credits later and you’ll have beautiful green pistols. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Jade weapons will cost 3,000 credits each and can only be bought using current competitive points, not legacy points. Jade weapons refresh the appeal of Gold weapons since so many longtime players have collected nearly an entire Hero Gallery’s worth of Gold weapons.

Full patch notes will be released once Blizzard’s official season nine announcement is available.