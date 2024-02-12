Category:
Overwatch

Junkertown’s ‘quite open’ first checkpoint is being reworked in Overwatch 2, season 9

It should be a bit easier on offense now.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 12:00 pm
Junker Queen standing in Junkertown in OW2.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While Overwatch 2’s season nine is chock full of changes to the hero roster and Competitive Play, one map specifically is getting a slight rework as well.

Recommended Videos

Junkertown is on deck for some tweaks to its “quite open” first checkpoint area, according to Blizzard, who admitted “it can be tough for the offensive team to push the cart through here if the defending team has a Widow or Pharah.”

New Junkertown first checkpoint in OW2 season 9.
Some new cover options are available. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“So, we’ve replaced the small cover with a trusty, burned-out building,” Blizzard said. “We’ve also replaced the outhouse that was close to the gate with a tall water tower to block the line of sight from the openings above the choke point. Additionally, a few more cars have been added to this area, and the cliffside path has been reduced.”

Along with a new nighttime lighting theme, the small health pack on the balcony on the second turn has also been removed “to lessen the defender advantage from the choke.” The third area even has a new “vertical support beam on the left side of the hallway to block the sightline from the upper ledge to give more cover for attackers to enter the area.”

Additionally, Blizzard said it “also widened and added cover to a hallway on the outer mid-section of area three to open up team fights that happen there” in further efforts to make teamfights feel a bit fairer on offense.

While season nine is not adding a new map just yet, the Junekertown first point rework should freshen up the game for at least one location that players have been doing battle on.

All of these changes to Junkertown, along with massive wholesale changes to hero health and more, will be in the game once Overwatch 2 season nine, Champions, goes live tomorrow, Feb. 13.

related content
Read Article Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes
Tracer from Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Pharah gets her first major rework in Overwatch history with OW2 season 9
OW hero Pharah flying into battle.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Pharah gets her first major rework in Overwatch history with OW2 season 9
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 12, 2024
Read Article ‘A perfect match’: Overwatch 2 players praise Blizzard for incredible season 9 skin
Sojourn, Sigma, Sombra and Zenyatta attacking around a robot.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
‘A perfect match’: Overwatch 2 players praise Blizzard for incredible season 9 skin
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2
Tracer pointing her Pulse Pistols of camera while wearing her Tier 80 Mythic Adventurer skin.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Jade is the new Gold: Jade weapons come to Overwatch 2 as new competitive reward
Doomfist with a gold hand in Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Jade is the new Gold: Jade weapons come to Overwatch 2 as new competitive reward
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes
Tracer from Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 season 9 patch notes
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Pharah gets her first major rework in Overwatch history with OW2 season 9
OW hero Pharah flying into battle.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Pharah gets her first major rework in Overwatch history with OW2 season 9
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 12, 2024
Read Article ‘A perfect match’: Overwatch 2 players praise Blizzard for incredible season 9 skin
Sojourn, Sigma, Sombra and Zenyatta attacking around a robot.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
‘A perfect match’: Overwatch 2 players praise Blizzard for incredible season 9 skin
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2
Tracer pointing her Pulse Pistols of camera while wearing her Tier 80 Mythic Adventurer skin.
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Jade is the new Gold: Jade weapons come to Overwatch 2 as new competitive reward
Doomfist with a gold hand in Overwatch 2
Category:
Overwatch
Overwatch
Jade is the new Gold: Jade weapons come to Overwatch 2 as new competitive reward
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 8, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.