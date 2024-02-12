Junkertown’s ‘quite open’ first checkpoint is being reworked in Overwatch 2, season 9

While Overwatch 2’s season nine is chock full of changes to the hero roster and Competitive Play, one map specifically is getting a slight rework as well.

Recommended Videos

Junkertown is on deck for some tweaks to its “quite open” first checkpoint area, according to Blizzard, who admitted “it can be tough for the offensive team to push the cart through here if the defending team has a Widow or Pharah.”

Some new cover options are available. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“So, we’ve replaced the small cover with a trusty, burned-out building,” Blizzard said. “We’ve also replaced the outhouse that was close to the gate with a tall water tower to block the line of sight from the openings above the choke point. Additionally, a few more cars have been added to this area, and the cliffside path has been reduced.”

Along with a new nighttime lighting theme, the small health pack on the balcony on the second turn has also been removed “to lessen the defender advantage from the choke.” The third area even has a new “vertical support beam on the left side of the hallway to block the sightline from the upper ledge to give more cover for attackers to enter the area.”

Additionally, Blizzard said it “also widened and added cover to a hallway on the outer mid-section of area three to open up team fights that happen there” in further efforts to make teamfights feel a bit fairer on offense.

While season nine is not adding a new map just yet, the Junekertown first point rework should freshen up the game for at least one location that players have been doing battle on.

All of these changes to Junkertown, along with massive wholesale changes to hero health and more, will be in the game once Overwatch 2 season nine, Champions, goes live tomorrow, Feb. 13.