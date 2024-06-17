All new skins heading to Overwatch in season 11

Overwatch 2’s 10th season ends on June 18 and the next one is just around the corner. While Overwatch 2 season 11 is set to introduce gameplay changes and new content, most fans are looking forward to the skins and cosmetics.
Though we’ll get a full look at all the new skins in Overwatch 2 season 11 soon, Blizzard may also share glimpses of most of them via trailers. Both the battle pass and shop during season 11, Super Mega Ultrawatch, will feature excellent skins with a Lifeguard theme and a Transformers collab.
On top of the new cosmetics, Pink Mercy also returns alongside a new style, Rose Gold Mercy. Throughout the season, you’ll get to claim free skins like Nihon Hanzo via Twitch drops and Aztec Sombra by playing the game.
All new battle pass skins in Overwatch 2 season 11
The following season 11 exclusive Overwatch 2 skins will be unlockable via the battle pass throughout the season.
- Ultrawatch Reaper — Tier one
- Port de Paix Mauga — Tier 20
- Ultrawatch Sojourn — Tier 30
- Ultrawatch Wrecking Ball — Epic — Tier 40
- Lifeguard Lucio — Epic — Tier 50
- Lifeguard Junkrat — Tier 60
- Butterfly Symmetra — Epic — Tier 70
- Ultrawatch Genji — Tier 80
- Two more Epic skins
All new shop skins in Overwatch season 11
- Reinhardt Weapon Skin — Bound Demon
- Calamity Empress Ashe
- Lifeguard Lifeweaver
- Lifeguard Kiriko
- Ultrawatch Ana
- Ultrawatch Cassidy
- Huntsman S76
- Strawberry Echo
- Strawberry Mei
- Cybervision Zarya
- Lifeguard Roadhog
- Yellow Lifeguard Mercy
- Streetwear Hanzo
- Pink Mercy
- Rose Gold Mercy
- Kaiju Roadhog
- Kaiju Zenyatta
Throughout Overwatch 2 season 11, there will also be a Transformers collaboration. The details of this partnership are currently unknown, but we might start hearing more about the associated events and cosmetics after season 11 goes live on June 20. For the time being, we’ll get to explore all the new content and vibrant cosmetics while adjusting to the latest balance changes.