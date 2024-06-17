All new skins heading to Overwatch in season 11

Overwatch 2’s 10th season ends on June 18 and the next one is just around the corner. While Overwatch 2 season 11 is set to introduce gameplay changes and new content, most fans are looking forward to the skins and cosmetics.

Though we’ll get a full look at all the new skins in Overwatch 2 season 11 soon, Blizzard may also share glimpses of most of them via trailers. Both the battle pass and shop during season 11, Super Mega Ultrawatch, will feature excellent skins with a Lifeguard theme and a Transformers collab.

On top of the new cosmetics, Pink Mercy also returns alongside a new style, Rose Gold Mercy. Throughout the season, you’ll get to claim free skins like Nihon Hanzo via Twitch drops and Aztec Sombra by playing the game.

All new battle pass skins in Overwatch 2 season 11

We’re going anime. Screenshot by Dot Esports Butterfly Symmetra. Image via Blizzard Entertainment / Bro You Wack Ultrawatch Genji. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Ultrawatch Reaper. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Ultrawatch Soujurn. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Lifeguard Lucio. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Lifeguard Junkrat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Port de Paix Mauga. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Ultrawatch Wrecking Ball. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The following season 11 exclusive Overwatch 2 skins will be unlockable via the battle pass throughout the season.

Ultrawatch Reaper — Tier one

Port de Paix Mauga — Tier 20

Ultrawatch Sojourn — Tier 30

Ultrawatch Wrecking Ball — Epic — Tier 40

Lifeguard Lucio — Epic — Tier 50

Lifeguard Junkrat — Tier 60

Butterfly Symmetra — Epic — Tier 70

Ultrawatch Genji — Tier 80 Two more Epic skins



All new shop skins in Overwatch season 11

Pink Mercy is back. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Reinhardt Weapon Skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment There’s lots to unlock in Overwatch season 11. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Not many can say no to a new Roadhod skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Calamity Empress Ashe. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt Weapon Skin — Bound Demon

Calamity Empress Ashe

Lifeguard Lifeweaver

Lifeguard Kiriko

Ultrawatch Ana

Ultrawatch Cassidy

Huntsman S76

Strawberry Echo

Strawberry Mei

Cybervision Zarya

Lifeguard Roadhog

Yellow Lifeguard Mercy

Streetwear Hanzo

Pink Mercy

Rose Gold Mercy

Kaiju Roadhog

Kaiju Zenyatta

Throughout Overwatch 2 season 11, there will also be a Transformers collaboration. The details of this partnership are currently unknown, but we might start hearing more about the associated events and cosmetics after season 11 goes live on June 20. For the time being, we’ll get to explore all the new content and vibrant cosmetics while adjusting to the latest balance changes.

