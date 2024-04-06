Once Human: How to find the fuse in Overlook Town

Overlook Town is one of the first locations you’re likely to explore in Once Human, and while you will get a new task informing you that there’s all manner of secret goodies to uncover, you’re on your own from there.

The thing that gave me the most trouble was figuring out what needed to be done at a fenced-off power grid on the northwest chunk of Overlook Town, as well as why I needed to do whatever I needed to in the first place.

The simplified summary of it is that this power grid in Overlook Town is missing a fuse, and finding that fuse allows you to unlock a secret basement door in another part of the town and get some hidden loot. Here is how to find the Overlook Town fuse in Once Human and what to do after you’ve found it.

Once Human: How to get the fuse in Overlook Town

This is the shack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chances are, you’re either here because you already found the circuit breaker that needs a new fuse in town, or you saw your in-world Once Human chat blowing up with questions about some mysterious fuse. In case it’s the latter, here is the exact location of the fuse box that’s missing a fuse.

Using the Rift Anchor on top of the bus in the center of Overlook Town as a starting point, head northwest and jump over the tall hedges. You should immediately see a small power station with a chain fence surrounding it. Head inside, and you’ll see the fuse box on the wall of a small shack in the center of the grid.

You don’t need to go far for the missing fuse. Directly east of this power grid is a large shopping center named Panorama, with multiple registers in the front of the building. The fuse can be found sitting on top of the middle register in this grocery store.

Find the fuse here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s something I want to point out, however. For me, the fuse wasn’t here. I’m not sure whether that is due to a bug, a patch, or some kind of hidden world-shared loot system for select key items. If the fuse isn’t there for you either, don’t panic—you have options.

How to craft a fuse in Once Human

As you can probably guess from the section’s header, you don’t need to rely on people leaving their fuses on abandoned registers. You are able to craft fuses in Once Human, and they’re actually one of the easiest things to create in this game.

At a Supplies Workbench, which you can only place within your own Territory, you can craft a fuse for:

Copper Ingot x 5

x 5 Glass x 2

x 2 Metal Scraps x 10

If you lack any of these materials, use a Disassembly Workbench to break down all of the many materials you’ll find while exploring Overlook Town.

Once Human: What to do with the fuse in Overlook Town

This place needs some spring cleaning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your fuse, either by raiding Panorama or crafting your own, head back to that fuse box in the power grid covered in the previous section. You should see a prompt to replace the fuse. Follow that prompt, and then you’re actually going to be heading back into the grocery store.

The game doesn’t make it totally clear what that power grid was actually powering—but it’s a high-tech sliding door in the basement of Panorama. Go into the store and find the green double doors with a “Do Not Enter” sign next to them. Enter (gasp!), and immediately take a right. You’ll see another set of doors that lead to a few flights of stairs.

What happens if I do enter? Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the bottom of the stairs, there is a keypad next to a sliding door. If the fuse has been replaced, this keypad can be activated, and will lead you to the most convoluted secrets of Overlook Town.

What to do if the Overlook Town fuse box is missing

This might end up being purely anecdotal and unnecessary to include—however, on the third Once Human beta, the fuse box wasn’t there in the power grid for me. I don’t currently know whether this is a bug in my specific world or a new change in this latest version of the beta.

Here’s what I do know: after spending a good deal of time looking for the fuse box, I decided to just check in on the secret basement door and found that I could open it without ever having needed to replace a fuse. If you aren’t seeing the fuse box in Overlook Town, go and check out the basement of Panorama—you might not even need it.

