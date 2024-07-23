Image Credit: Bethesda
A giant monster emerges from a swamp in Once Human.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get the Legendary Tactical SR Mag in Once Human

Perfect reload.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Jul 23, 2024 12:14 pm

There are many different weapons of war at your fingertips in Once Human, but there are only a few that are as devastating as a good sniper rifle. You’ll need the best attachments for your trusty long-range blaster, though, and having a legendary Tactical SR Magazine will always be welcome.

This Tactical SR Magazine is a perfect addition for a sniper rifle that needs faster reload times while in the heat of battle, while also boasting superior mobility for any players who like to relocate after taking multiple shots. It’s important to have the best accessories for your weapons, and this magazine should be a must-find for your rifle—especially because you can find it for free.

If you’re loading up your sniper rifle, here is where to find the legendary Tactical SR Magazine in Once Human.

Legendary Tactical SR Magazine location in Once Human

Tactical SR Mag in Once Human
Only the best for the most daring sharpshooters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the legendary Tactical SR Magazine in Once Human, players must travel far north on the map into the Blackheart Region, which is a high-level area with strong enemies scattered across. You must move north from the Blackfell Fallen Zone until you reach the coordinates 5879, 1330, which is where you’ll find a rather large rock pile out in the desert.

Use any type of explosive weapon, such as a grenade or a C4, to break up the rock formation. Inside, you’ll find a Loot Crate that will contain some Energy Links, other items, and the legendary Tactical SR Mag. It’s a great item you can grab for free, although you might want to level your character up a bit, just in case you run into some tough foes who get in your way.

