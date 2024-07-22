Once Human character creation guide – All customization options, explained

Character creation doesn’t just determine the aesthetic of your character in Once Human. Some aspects can influence gameplay stats, and you might not have noticed it when you created yours.
You can’t delete a character in Once Human if you have already created one, but you can change your appearance or try out other builds by crafting a Floor Mirror. You won’t be able to change the gender and you’ll have to spend one Chrysalis Token, however. If you want to start over your progress with a new character, you’ll have to choose another server—but your progress won’t carry over.
All character creation options in Once Human
The character creation menu in Once Human has Presets, Face, Hair and Makeup, and Body tabs. You can choose between 24 presets for Type I, which is a masculine body, and 24 for Type II, the feminine body. You can choose a preset and then change the details further in the other tabs.
Face
The presets determine the starting point for the face you want your character to have. The Face tab alters the structure of the face such as the format of the head, eyes, and mouth. It’s the most complex tab in the character creation menu, although it doesn’t affect any gameplay stats. Here are all the options you can change in the Face tab in Once Human:
Head
- Hairline
- Forehead
- Temples
- Cheekbones
- Cheek
- Chin
- Jawline
- Jaw
Eyebrows
- Brow Bone
- Eyebrow Front
- Eyebrow Tail
Eyes
- Eyes
- Inner Eye Corners
- Outer Eye Corners
- Upper Eyelids
- Lower Eyelids
Nose
- Nasion
- Nose
- Nose Bridge
- Nose Tip
- Nostrils
Mouth
- Mouth
- Cupid’s Bow
- Upper Lip
- Mid Lower-Lip
- Lower Lip
- Mouth Corners
Hair and Makeup
You can alter the colors and add some more personality to your character in the Hair and Makeup tab. There are far fewer options here. You can only select from six colors for the hair and eyeshadow, but for the eyebrows, blush, lipstick, and skin, you can choose from a color wheel or a color palette. Here is everything thing you can change in the Hair and Makeup tab:
- Hairstyle
- Eyebrows
- Eyeshadow
- Eyeliner
- Pupils
- Blush
- Lipstick
- Skin
- Warpath
- Paint Pattern 1
- Paint Pattern 2
Body
The Body settings are the ones that affect some gameplay aspects in Once Human. On the bottom right side of the screen, you can see the weight of your character and how the three different weight levels affect your character.
The least you can weigh is 54 Kg or 119 lbs., and the max is 99 Kg or 218 lbs. Your character falls into either the Underweight, Moderate, or Overweight categories. Here are the buff and debuffs you receive from the weight categories:
Underweight (less than 65 Kg or 143 lbs)
- Base Load: 80 Kg or 176.37 lbs
- Melee Attack Speed: +15 percent
- Damage: -10 percent.
- Max Stamina: +25
Moderate (between 65 and 85 Kg or 143 and 187 lbs)
- Base Load: 90 Kg or 198 lbs
- Torso Damage Reduction: +10 percent
- Stamina Recovery Speed: +20 percent
Overweight (more than 85 Kg or 187 lbs)
- Base Load: 100 kg or 220 lbs
- Melee Attack Speed: -10 percent
- Damage: +15 percent
- Rolling Speed: -20 percent
- Weapon Stability: +15 percent
It’s a much simpler system compared to the Face tab, but you can check how each setting affects the weight as you edit them. Here are all the things you can change in your character’s body in Once Human:
- Overall
- Head and Shoulder
- Waist
- Hip
- Chest
- Arms and Legs
- Body Paint 1
- Body Paint 2
- Body Paint 3
Character creation UI in Once Human
There are some options in the character creation UI you can activate or deactivate to better see what you are changing in your character. On the right side of the screen, you can change the light, take the hair away, make the character look at the camera, and make the model static.
The light can be changed to red or white. The contrast of the red light to black hair can help you see your hairstyle better against the dark background. Putting the hair down makes it easier to see the changes you make to the face, and making the model look into the camera and makes them static.
On the bottom right side of the screen, you can either click or press the corresponding keyboard button to undo any change you made to your character, equip or unequip the starter gear, and rotate the model to the left or right.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 03:50 pm