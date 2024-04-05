Can you delete your character in Once Human?

The beta test for Once Human is missing a key feature, which is the ability to delete characters. Currently, you can’t delete any character you create in any server. This means you’re stuck with that character unless you decide to start a new one on a different server.

Can you change your character in any way in Once Human?

Your character will always be there. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the current beta phase of Once Human, you can’t change anything in your character except their alias. You can’t change how they look, and they’re locked to the server you initially chose, meaning no transferring characters between servers. Also, you can’t delete them.

This rule is in place to keep the game balanced. Different servers may be at different stages in the game, and allowing players to move a fully-equipped character to a new server could overshadow new characters and disrupt the balance. So, if you want to adjust your character or join friends on another server, you have to start a new character from scratch on that server. Once you pick a server and create a character there, that character is yours to keep on that server, with no option to have more than one or to delete it.

If you’re set on playing on a certain server with a new character, your only choice is to start over with a new game or NetEase account. This fresh account won’t have any characters on it, allowing you to pick that server again and create your character just how you like. Just remember you also won’t carry over anything you had in your original account.

Can you move your character to another server in Once Human?

You can’t transfer characters between servers. If your friends are beginning to play Once Human and you wish to play with them, but your character is on a different server, you’re left with two choices: Either start a new character on their server or convince them to start their game on your server. The only flexibility you have for an existing character is changing worlds within the same server.

