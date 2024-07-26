How to get the Hammer Compensator in Once Human

In Once Human, the Hammer Compensator is a weapon accessory—specifically a muzzle—that can increase your gun’s accuracy and stability. Getting it is pretty straightforward, which is good because you’re definitely going to want this gun part.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Hammer Compensator in Once Human.

Hammer Compensator location in Once Human

It’s northeast of Blackfell. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. The balloons can be hard to see at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. A nice accessory you can get early. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

You get the Hammer Compensator by completing a balloon puzzle in the Northeast Red Sands region. Specifically, you can find it directly north of the HP Evolution Evolution Institute at the coordinates 6210 and -537.

Although this location is in a level 40 plus region, I had no trouble getting this muzzle at level 17; you just need to stick to the roads and avoid monsters.

Once at this location, follow these steps to solve the balloon puzzle:

Look in the air to find your first balloon. Draw a ranged weapon and shoot it—this will cause the balloon to disappear and another to appear in the same area. Find the second balloon and shoot it. It will disappear, and another balloon will reappear in the same area. Find the third balloon and shoot it. It’ll disappear, and a loot crate containing the Hammer Compensator will drop for you to pick up.

When you open the loot crate, you’ll get the following rewards:

1,500 Energy Links

Six Stellar Planula

One Controller

One Hammer Compensator

How to equip and use the Hammer Compensator in Once Human

The Hammer Compensator is a must-have. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

The Hammer Compensator can only be equipped by SOCR, KAM, MG4, and KVD series weapons in Once Human, and you can equip it under the Accessories tab of your weapon’s customization section.

If you’ve never equipped an accessory before, you can do so by following these steps:

Open your inventory by pressing I. Navigate to the Gear tab then select the SOCR, KAM, MG4, or KVD weapon you want this accessory on, and right-click it to modify it. In the Weapon’s Customization section, find the Accessories tab and select Muzzle. Equip your muzzle (in this case the Hammer Compensator) by pressing F.

With the Hammer Compensator now equipped, your weapon will gain nine Accuracy and 19 Stability, meaning less recoil and more accurate shots. So, if you want (or need) to improve your Once Human weapon’s stats, the Hammer Compensator muzzle is easy to get and great for your SOCR, KAM, MG4, and KVD series weapons.

